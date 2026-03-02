GMDA to conduct drone survey of 42 villages to identify illegal structures

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) enforcement wing has decided to conduct a drone survey of all villages within its limits to identify illegal constructions and encroachments, officials said. GMDA carried out a demolition drive along the main roads of Sectors 60, 63, and 63A on the Golf Course Extension Road in January (HT)

According to GMDA’s enforcement officials, the authority has found that illegal constructions and developments are underway in 42 villages, against which legal action will be planned.

“It has been observed that illegal constructions and violations have increased in villages, and GMDA has issued around 250 notices to violators. The authority has decided that a drone survey be conducted through its geographic information system (GIS) division to identify changes in the ground and take action,” said RS Bhath, district town planner at GMDA and nodal officer (enforcement) Gurugram.

Bhath added that notices had been issued to property owners in Sultanpur, Chandu, Khentawas, Sankpa, Binola, Mokalwas, Baslambi, and few other villages. “We appeal to the property owners, developers and buyers in these villages to obtain change of land use (CLU) permission from GMDA before taking up any property development. The drone survey results will be matched with revenue records to identify illegal constructions,” he said.

Last week, the enforcement wing carried out a major demolition drive along a 1.5-km stretch of Farrukhanagar Daboda road which had been encroached by property owners at various points, causing heavy congestion.

“Before the demolition drive started, a demarcation was conducted by the revenue department and details regarding encroachments were communicated to all stakeholders concerned. Nearly 100 structures were cleared during the drive, including nine 3 to 4 storey buildings and about 30 double-storey structures. The action resulted in clearing an additional 35 feet of road width,” said Bhath

He added that the Municipal Committee Farukhnagar will now develop a new road at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore over 10 months, with provisions for footpaths, green verges, and improved carriage lanes to ensure safer and smoother connectivity for commuters.