GMDA to construct service roads along metro alignment, pave SPR with tiles

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday, floated tenders to construct service roads along the metro alignment at key locations. According to officials, the planned roads aim to ensure smooth movement of vehicles along the alignment during construction of the metro. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to officials, the planned roads aim to ensure smooth movement of vehicles along the alignment during construction of the metro.

Officials said a tender worth ₹2.5 crore has been floated for the construction of the service road from Subhash Chowk towards Hero Honda Chowk till Candor SEZ. In Palam Vihar, a service road is planned from Krishna Chowk to Rezengla Chowk.

GMDA officials said that construction of the metro line beyond Subash Chowk will take place on the left side of the carriageway.Vehicles exiting the Central Park society and the SEZ will be using the service road to merge with the main road near the Sector 48 bus depot currently under construction.

“We have formulated a comprehensive plan to construct and repair service roads across three major routes. A new service road will extend from Subhash Chowk to the SEZ (special economic zone). Due to ongoing metro construction work, the main road experiences traffic congestion during the morning and evening peak hours”, said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

The tender for the project will be opened on April 6, and the work will have to be completed within six months of the allotment, said GMDA officials.

According to officials, the GMDA has decided to construct service roads worth ₹6.38 crore on both sides of the main road that demarcates Sector 5 and Sector 6. The combined length of the service roads on both sides is 1.6 kms.

Currently, the service roads are in a dilapidated condition and residents have been emphasising on the need for the construction of these service roads, said officials.

The authority has also floated a tender worth ₹6.70 crore to construct a service road on the Palam Vihar side, extending from Rezangla Chowk to Krishna Chowk. Currently, this service road is in a poor state and filled with encroachments.

GMDA officials further said that a tender is scheduled to be opened on April 9. The construction of the service road is scheduled for completion within one year of the tender allocation. The service road will be cleared of all encroachments before starting the construction.

Tender floated to fix tiles on SPR

Meanwhile, officials said that they have also floated the tender worth ₹6.95 crore for paving the six kilometres stretch from Ghata to Vatika Chowk along southern peripheral road (SPR) with tiles. The tiles are expected to ensure that dust pollution on this road is reduced. Presently, heavy pollution is caused on this stretch as one of the outer lanes is still unpaved.

During the rainy season, waterlogging occurs in this area, which causes inconvenience to commuters, while in summer, dust rises from this unpaved area causing pollution, said officials.