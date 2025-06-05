GMDA to stop traffic flow on cracked Badshahpur drain in Gurugram Sector 99

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to restrict vehicular movement on a 300-metre stretch of the Badshahpur drain in Sector 99 after the concrete roof of the drain developed cracks and partially caved in, officials said on Wednesday. According to locals, commuters are forced to go through the drain surface as a portion of a revenue road in front of an under-construction power substation in Sector 99 is damaged and can’t be used for commuting. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The affected portion, used by residents of Sector 99 and adjoining villages as an informal shortcut to Dwarka Expressway, has been barricaded as an immediate safety measure. “The drain surface has been damaged due to the movement of heavy vehicles. To prevent further damage or collapse, we have decided to close the stretch for traffic,” said a senior GMDA official.

Officials clarified that the surface was never intended to be a public road, though it has been frequently used by locals, dumpers, and other vehicles. The authority plans to close both approach ends to stop all movement.

“If this drain stretch is closed, then the people in the area will have to travel an additional five to six kilometres to reach their homes, and this will waste a lot of time and fuel. The government should build the road in front of the electricity substation,” said Krishna Kumar, a commuter.

The stretch is used by residents from Garhi village, Gopalpur Kheda, and condominiums in sectors 99 and 99A. Officials acknowledged the disruption but said that “allowing any kind of traffic on the damaged surface was not feasible.” GMDA will review alternate options in light of residents’ needs.