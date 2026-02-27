GMRL proposes double-decker viaduct between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk

Gururgam:To save space on the main carriageway and avoid structural overlap between the proposed metro station near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk and elevated road planned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has proposed a double decker stretch between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, with both the road and metro pillar sharing the same pillars. A similar proposal has been made for construction at Bakhtawar Chowk, where an underpass has been approved, said officials (HT)

GMRL officials on Thursday said that the stretch has been proposed as an integrated double-decker viaduct to optimise carriageway space and avoid structural duplication.

The NHAI is planning to construct a 3-km long six lane elevated flyover between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹182 crore which will be funded by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Earlier, a proposal was made to build a six-lane road, however, state minister Rao Narbir Singh pushed for an elevated road on this stretch.

A senior GMRL official said that the elevated road and metro line are major mobility projects. If designed as planned, the integrated double decker viaduct can save cost, space and reducing congestion.

Officials said that if both structures are built separately, it would lead to duplicate foundations, excessive pier density, visual congestion and reduce chances of building more infrastructures.

One deck will carry the metro while the other will carry the elevated road. A similar plan has been made by GMRL and submitted to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) for the stretch between Ghata and Vatika Chowk for sector 56 to Pachgaon metro route.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI said, “The proposal for double decker viaduct at this stretch has been submitted by GMRL and the final call will have to be taken by the metropolitan authority as the project is being carried out on behalf of GMDA. The proposed metro station on the alignment and the elevated road infringe in sector 37,” he said.

The upgrade on the stretch has been pending for three to four years due to legal issues and delays in shifting utilities. Earlier plans included widening the road and constructing a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, with a later proposal suggesting flyovers at Sector 37 and Khandsa Chowk.