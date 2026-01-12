GMRL seeks GMDA nod for ₹80 crore Bakhtawar Chowk underpass

Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will soon begin construction of an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk near Sector 47 and has sought permission and a no objection certificate from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), officials said. GMDA will fund the project as deposit work; only one more underpass is planned at Krishna Chowk in Phase II. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The underpass will be executed by GMRL as deposit work for GMDA, which will bear the construction cost of around ₹80 crore. The underpass, stretching from Millennium City Centre towards Subhash Chowk, will be funded entirely by GMDA. While GMDA had earlier proposed five underpasses along the metro corridor, GMRL has decided to construct only one additional underpass at Krishna Chowk near Palam Vihar, as it falls along the Phase II metro route.

In a letter dated January 7 to GMDA, GMRL said metro construction was progressing at a fast pace and efforts were being made to adhere strictly to approved schedules. “The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) for the proposed Bakhtawar Chowk Crossing Underpass, Gurugram, is being forwarded for your perusal. The submitted GAD illustrates the proposed layout, alignment, structural components, and its integration with the existing road infrastructure at Bakhtawar Chowk. It is requested to accord a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and grant the necessary working permission,” the letter stated.

Officials said the Bakhtawar Chowk underpass lies along the Gurugram metro route, and the Haryana government had directed GMRL to construct it as part of the project. The underpass has been planned so that the metro line and underpass will share the same pillars.

As per GMRL’s plan, the Sector 47 metro station will be built adjacent to Bakhtawar Chowk with entry and exit gates on both sides of the road. The underpass will be three lanes, followed by a three-lane main carriageway, service roads after the metro entry and exit points, and a U-turn at the junction.

Under Phase I of the Gurugram metro project, work has begun on a 15.22 km viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85 km spur to the Dwarka Expressway and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33. Stations planned include Millennium City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar Phase VI, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.