GMRL submits traffic diversion plan for Old Gurugram Metro construction phase

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has submitted a detailed traffic diversion plan to the Gurugram traffic police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for approval ahead of construction of the Old Gurugram Metro corridor. The Gurugram Metro’s first phase, a 15.2-km line with 14 stations, will alter routes near Millennium City Centre. GMRL awaits approval of its diversion plan. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The plan proposes closure of the road from Millennium City Centre Metro Station to Kanhai T-point on Arya Samaj Road during the construction period, officials aware of the development said.

Officials said vehicles moving from Z Chowk near Millennium City Centre Metro Station will have to take a diversion to reach Subash Chowk. “We have submitted the traffic diversion plan to the GMDA and traffic police for approval,” said a senior GMRL official, adding that once cleared, it would be implemented on the ground. The official said diversions have been designed to ensure smooth movement away from the metro alignment, with traffic eventually brought back onto the same road in a loop. “This will extend the travel time but ensure the safety and security of commuters,” the official added.

According to the plan, one carriageway of the flyover opposite Millennium City Centre will be closed to avoid congestion. Traffic from Z Chowk will be diverted left from the roundabout onto Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Marg, continue straight to the St Thomas Marg roundabout, then take a right at the signal onto St Thomas Marg, followed by a slight right onto Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, which merges with Arya Samaj Marg towards Subash Chowk. Vehicles from Subash Chowk will follow the same path in reverse to reach Z Chowk.

The U-turn opposite Millennium City Centre station flyover will remain closed until completion of the proposed metro station near Fortis Hospital. During this time, vehicles moving towards Arya Samaj Road will also be diverted via Ambedkar Marg, St Thomas Marg and Bhagwan Mahavir Marg.

The plan also suggests complete closure of Neki Ram Marg to vehicular movement, with traffic shifted to adjoining service roads for the duration of construction.

Under Phase 1 of the Old Gurugram Metro project, a 15.2 km corridor with 14 stations will be built between Millennium City Centre Metro Station and Sector 9. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union urban development minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of the project last Friday.