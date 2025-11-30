Govt working in mission mode for Gurugram’s holistic development says Minister Rao Narbir Singh

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday said that the state government is working relentlessly to ensure timely and transparent public services in Gurugram. He was speaking at a public gathering in Hajipur (Patli) village during the foundation-stone laying of several development projects on Saturday. Minister Rao Narbir Singh speaking at the event in Hajipur (Patli) village on Saturday. (HT)

During the event, the minister laid the foundation stones of several key projects aimed at improving civic and social infrastructure in Hajipur. These include the construction for a modern park worth ₹72 lakh by HSIIDC, a new Primary Health Centre (PHC) worth ₹4.07 crore under the Panchayati Raj Department, and a ₹2 crore development project for the MGGGBY Colony. He also announced the approval of pucca access roads connecting farmlands.

Singh inaugurated newly installed street lights worth ₹62 lakh, developed by HSIIDC. He said the new facilities will improve living conditions and support social and economic growth in the area. He assured residents that more development works in Hajipur and nearby villages will be taken up soon in the coming months.

Singh said that Gurugram’s growth needs better coordination between departments and that the government aims to strengthen both urban and rural infrastructure. He added that villages will be provided modern, city-level facilities and efforts are ongoing sectors such as rural development, healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

The minister assured citizens that accelerated execution of both urban and rural projects will continue under the government’s mission-driven approach to make Gurugram a model of balanced and sustainable development.