Grap: 24x7 checks at Gurugram border to ensure compliance

The Gurugram traffic police have initiated 24x7 vehicle checks at the city’s borders to curb the entry of prohibited vehicles and reduce pollution as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), officials said. The checks, which began on Saturday, will continue indefinitely, focusing on barring Bharat Stage-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles from entering Gurugram and Delhi unless compliant with emission norms, they added. Traffic police data shows that over 6,100 vehicles were fined approximately ₹ 10 crore for violations, including the operation of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars, and vehicles with expired pollution certificates, between November 15 and December 2. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to traffic police, nakas and barricades have been set up at Sirhaul border on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Panchgaon Chowk on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Dundahera border on Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and near Aaya Nagar border on MG Road. Teams deployed at these locations are working in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock enforcement, they added.

Traffic police data shows that over 6,100 vehicles were fined approximately ₹10 crore for violations, including the operation of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars, and vehicles with expired pollution certificates, between November 15 and Monday. Additionally, 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles caught during the checks were permanently impounded in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Vikas Kumar said the intensified measures. “The round-the-clock checking started on Saturday and will continue till further orders to comply with the GRAP for curbing pollution,” he said. Kumar added that violators, particularly drivers of prohibited vehicles, are being fined. Those found driving BS-III petrol or BS-IV diesel vehicles are subject to penalties in line with GRAP Stage-IV regulations.

Prohibited vehicles not destined for Gurugram or Delhi are being redirected via alternate routes near Panchgaon Chowk, minimising their impact on urban air quality. Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi, during a high-level meeting on November 20, directed officials to strictly enforce vehicle restrictions and suspend construction activities contributing to pollution.

Meetings were also held between Haryana and Delhi authorities, including Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi government officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the transport department, to synchronise efforts, police said. “Delhi police and government officials are also carrying out checks on their side of the border and issuing challans to violators amid severe pollution,” Kumar said.