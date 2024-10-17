GRAP implemented in Hry’s NCR areas to tackle pollution ahead of winter

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has directed all 14 National Capital Region (NCR) districts in the state to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to control worsening air quality with the onset of rising pollution and winter, said officials on Wednesda. The plan, which was first introduced by the Supreme Court in 2017, activates a set of measures based on air quality thresholds to combat pollution. Commuters braving early morning haze at Kirti Nagar in New Delhi earlier in the week. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

District administrations have been instructed to take urgent steps to ensure the plan’s implementation. According to officials, district-level teams will be formed to monitor and oversee GRAP’s enforcement. The measures include restrictions on diesel generator use, regulating construction activities to control dust, and prohibiting the burning of waste, they added.

Nishant Yadav, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that the GRAP is crucial for the district to manage air pollution effectively. “Our teams are on alert, and we are ensuring that the necessary steps are being taken to prevent further deterioration in air quality. Citizens are also urged to cooperate by avoiding activities that contribute to pollution, such as burning waste,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vijay Choudhary, regional officer of the District Pollution Control Board, said that they have issued instructions regarding construction and demolition activities (c&d) to control dust and air pollution. “We have issued guidelines on preventing garbage burning as well. Strict actions are taken only when the air quality level crosses 200, and in Gurugram, it is currently under control.”

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, Gurugram logged a “moderate” air quality index (AQI) reading of 174 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the district recorded yet another day of “moderate” reading on Tuesday, with the AQI at 167.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board officials have clarified that the enforcement of GRAP will be strict, and district teams will monitor compliance. “Violators of the plan’s regulations may face penalties,” added DC Yadav.

Meanwhile, Harshita Jain, a climate activist and environmentalist, pointed out that while GRAP is a critical tool for the authorities, individual responsibility towards checking carbon footprint during winter is equally important. “Reducing the use of private vehicles, using public transport, and minimising waste burning are some of the simple actions people can take to reduce their carbon footprint,” she added.