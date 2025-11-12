GRAP-III curbs in NCR: Gurugram halts all C&D activities

With the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforcing Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage-III restrictions across the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday, the Gurugram district administration announced a strict ban on construction and demolition (C&D) activities to curb rising dust pollution. Gurugram’s pollution control and DTCP teams were deployed to ensure compliance with CAQM’s orders after a steep spike in particulate matter. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar said all agencies in the city have been directed to implement the ban immediately, barring essential projects exempted under CAQM guidelines. “Directions have been issued to different agencies in the city to enforce the construction and demolition ban, barring essential projects allowed by CAQM,” said Kumar.

The restrictions came into effect after Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category, while Gurugram recorded an AQI of 378 (“very poor”) on Tuesday, according to the daily national bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4pm. The reading was significantly higher than the 261 (“poor”) Gurugram logged on Monday. By 10pm on Tuesday, the AQI improved slightly and reached 360, according to CPCB’s Sameer App.

The Grap sub-committee observed a sharp spike in pollution levels and invoked Stage-III restrictions across Delhi-NCR. Its order stated, “In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to invoke all actions under Stage-III (‘Severe’ Air Quality) of the extant schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.”

To be sure, Stage-III of the Grap comes into force when air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorates to the “severe” category, with an AQI above 400. It mandates an immediate ban on construction and demolition activities, barring essential government and infrastructure projects such as railways, metro, and hospitals. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and adjoining cities is restricted. Stone crushers, hot mix plants, and mining operations are halted, and mechanical road sweeping and frequent water sprinkling are intensified. Authorities are directed to close brick kilns and industrial units using unapproved fuels and encourage work-from-home and carpooling to reduce vehicular emissions and control dust pollution.

Following CAQM’s directive, Kumar issued instructions to all government departments and agencies to halt construction and demolition activities and enforce measures prescribed under Stages I, II, and III of Grap. “In view of the increase in air pollution this step has been taken to improve air quality and reduce the adverse effects of pollution. Increasing air pollution is a matter of concern for all of us, having a profound impact on our health. Strict adherence to GRAP regulations regarding air pollution control is extremely important,” Kumar said.

Kumar added that strict instructions have been issued to the pollution control department, urban local bodies, HSIIDC, and other departments to intensify enforcement.

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) said four enforcement teams were constituted on Tuesday to ensure compliance in licensed colonies. “We have formed four teams headed by junior engineers to enforce the GRAP norms for preventing pollution,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).

However, real estate developers warned that a blanket ban could delay housing projects nearing completion. “Construction activities that generate relatively low pollution and dust emissions should be allowed to continue, provided they comply with C&D waste management regulations. Projects registered under RERA already follow strict environmental standards and should be permitted to proceed as essential construction activities under proper supervision,” said Praveen Jain, president, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

Ankush Kaul, president (sales and marketing), Central Park, said developers usually plan for short bans but prolonged restrictions affect deliveries. “For new projects, the three months construction ban is factored in by developers, but the problem rises for projects that are near delivery. The delivery of projects in final stages gets delayed in such cases,” Kaul said.