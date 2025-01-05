Menu Explore
Greater SPR back on drawing board

ByAbhishek Behl
Jan 06, 2025 06:32 AM IST

The private consultant hired by GMDA for the GSPR submitted a report last month, recommending the construction of the highway, proposed to connect Ambience Mall with Manesar near Pachgaon.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is revisiting the plan to construct Greater Southern Peripheral Road (GSPR) to connect NH-48 in MG Road to Pachgaon,GMDA officials said, adding that the road project is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

The project is expected to reduce congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. (File photo)
The project is expected to reduce congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. (File photo)

The private consultant hired by GMDA for the GSPR submitted a report last month, recommending the construction of the highway, proposed to connect Ambience Mall with Manesar near Pachgaon. “We have taken up this project again with NHAI as they will be building this highway,” the official aware of the development said.

To recall, the first phase of GSPR was approved in 2018 but the project was put into cold storage after opposition by environmentalists in the city. As per the plan, the GSPR is to be constructed along the boundary of the bio-diversity park at MG Road and therefore the environmentalists opposed the project to protect the park wall. GMDA, meanwhile, said they will ensure that the park does not get affected. The project is part of the Gurugam Manesar Urban Complex Masterplan 2031.

The report submitted by the private consultant described the GSPR as a proposed green field road corridor, which will be 42km long and connect NH-48, MG Road, and Faridabad Road. The report said that the highway will pass through Dundahera and Dhanchiri Camp, and along the boundary wall of Rajokri Air Force station.

GSPR is proposed to be developed with a 90 metre right of way with six-lane divided carriageway and service road both sides with NMT lanes and median. GSPR will also have a cloverleaf interchange connection with Sohna Road, further connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. “It is expected to shift airport traffic from Manesar and Manesar Extension, easing congestion on existing roads,” the report mentioned.

The first phase will be 6.5km long and connect the expressway and the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, of which 2.2km stretch will pass through Delhi.

