New Delhi, A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against directors of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd in connection with the stalled Greenopolis housing project in Gurugram, saying that a prima facie case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was made out against them for allegedly misleading homebuyers. Greenopolis housing project case: Court orders framing of charges against 3C directors

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the case against two directors of Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd, Surpreet Singh Suri, Nirmal Singh and Vidur Bhardwaj, and ordered framing charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

In an order dated April 23, the judge said, "In my considered opinion, prima facie offence punishable under Section 420/467/468/471/120B IPC is made out against accused persons namely Surpreet Singh Suri, Vidhur Bhardwaj, Nirmal Singh and M/s Three C Shelters Pvt. Ltd."

The case arose from an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing in 2017 on a complaint by homebuyers of the Greenopolis residential group housing project in Gurugram.

According to the prosecution, Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd had entered into an agreement in 2011 to develop the project comprising more than 1,700 flats across 29 towers.

Homebuyers alleged that flats promised for delivery by mid-2015 were never completed, with only skeletal structures raised, forcing buyers to continue paying rent and EMIs.

A key allegation was that the accused concealed the existence of a chemical effluent drain and 220 KVA high-tension power lines passing through the project land.

While these were shown in the approved building plan submitted to Haryana authorities, they were allegedly omitted from brochures and site plans attached with Apartment Buyer Agreements.

The court noted that the project brochures used for marketing did not disclose these crucial facts despite the approved layout clearly reflecting them.

"The same contained the map of the project which did not show the HT lines and chemical effluent nalas. However, the approved map/layout plan… had shown the aforesaid HT lines and chemical affluent nalas," the court said.

It added that this prima facie showed the accused had, "in criminal conspiracy with each other… misrepresented to the home buyers regarding the HT lines and nala in the project".

The prosecution also alleged that bookings began before full statutory approvals were secured and before the building plan approval dated June 7, 2012, thereby dishonestly inducing buyers to invest.

Investigation further showed that ₹154.93 crore collected from buyers was advanced as loans to related group companies at nominal interest rates. However, relying on a Haryana RERA financial due diligence report, the court said direct siphoning of funds was not fully supported to the extent claimed.

It held that prima facie offences under IPC Sections 420 , 467 , 468 , 471 and 120B were made against three director and M/s Three C Shelters Pvt Ltd. .

It then listed the matter for framing of charges on May 2.

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