Growth transformation in Haryana to be visible within six months: Rao Narbir Singh

ByLeena Dhankhar
Dec 02, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Rao Narbir Singh said that the government was committed to implementing welfare schemes and infrastructure projects with 100% efficiency

Haryana minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh said that transformations related to development projects in Gurugram district will be visible within the next six months.

Rao Narbir Singh at a Samadhan Shivir in Gurugram Sector 108 on Saturday. (Parveeen Kumar/HT Photo)
Rao Narbir Singh at a Samadhan Shivir in Gurugram Sector 108 on Saturday. (Parveeen Kumar/HT Photo)

The minister for industry, commerce, and environment was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held in his honour in Badshahpur on Saturday evening. Singh said that the government was committed to implementing welfare schemes and infrastructure projects with 100% efficiency.

“Whatever expectations you have from me regarding government plans and development projects, I assure you they will be fulfilled at the earliest,” he said.

Singh reflected on the achievements of the Haryana government over the past decade, particularly in creating impactful welfare programmes. He credited the BJP government’s transparent and merit-based recruitment policies for fostering trust among residents, including those from marginalized communities.

“The government has established a robust system of recruitment based on transparency and merit. This has strengthened the belief of even the most disadvantaged individuals in the government’s processes,” Singh said. He said significant strides have been made in skill development programmes to combat unemployment. “The Haryana government is ensuring that no youth remains unemployed. Through skill enhancement initiatives, we are empowering our youth to establish self-employment ventures,” he added.

He said that in his political career, he had the privilege of working with seven chief ministers and praised current chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He urged senior officials present at the event to prioritise the outreach and implementation of government schemes, ensuring no one was left out. “There will never be a shortage of funds for any welfare scheme. It is our responsibility to execute these initiatives on time without compromising on quality. Timely execution and uncompromised quality are paramount. Modern techniques and innovation must be embraced to meet these standards,” Singh said.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
