Gurugram launches free doctor consultation for two hours on Zoom as Covid-19 cases grow

In view of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India, the district administration of Gurugram in Haryana announced it is launching a novel initiative for its citizens -- free doctor consultation for two hours, virtually on Zoom, where attendees can talk to a doctor face-to-face in a scheduled online meeting, and receive relevant medical advice free of charge. The Zoom meeting will be held daily from 11am to 1pm, Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram informed.

Gurugram continues to remain the worst-hit district in Haryana registering a huge single-day spike of 3,410 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, in view of which the district administration has ordered imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people at one place, unless specifically permitted.

"As you quarantine at home and fight the virus, join District Administration Gurugram’s free of cost Doctor consultations between 11AM-1PM every day on Zoom. In this time of crisis, we are with you in ensuring the best possible care and treatment for your loved ones. #CurbTheVirus," detailed a tweet posted from the official Twitter account of DC Gurugram.

The notice reads, "Talk to a Doctor, face to face", with the invitation elaborating "District Administration Gurugram is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting to interact with the Medical team".

To join the free Zoom meeting with doctors, those living in Gurugram are required to log into the website at 11am and the virtual meet shall last till 1pm. Here are the credentials for attending the meeting:

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Zoom Meeting ID: 819 7816 9398

Passcode: 318187

Via @DC_Gurugram on Twitter

For more details on the Gurugram free doctor consultation, citizens are advised to contact the Gurugram DC’s office, following the addresses mentioned at the bottom of the notice.

Haryana on Sunday recorded the highest single-day rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 64 more people succumbing to the disease on Sunday as well as 10,985 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 424,319. Among the districts that reported a big spike in Covid-19 cases are Gurugram (3,410), Faridabad (1,560), Hisar (940), Sonipat (610), Karnal (570), and Sirsa (469).

