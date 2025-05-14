Gurgaon schools report 100% pass rate in CBSE Class X, XII exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the Class X and XII results for the 2024–25 academic session, with a handful of institutions such as Amity International School in Sector 46 and 43, Blue Bells Global school, Shiv Nadar Schools, and Ajanta Public school telling HT that they have recorded 100% pass percentages. Students of Blue Bells Model School celebrate their results in CBSE class 12 examination on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

To be sure, disaggregated results for the region of Gurgram was not released by CBSE.

At Amity International School, Sector 46, a total of 389 students appeared for the Class X examination. All of them passed. The school recorded an average score of 90.89%.Vanya Saluja topped the Class X batch with 99.2%, followed by Suhani Gupta with 99%. Chinmay Karwa, Prabhnoor Kaur Ratra, Riddhima Babbar, and Angel Gupta shared the third rank with 98.8%. A total of 255 students scored above 90%, while 144 students secured full marks in various subjects and 152 scored 99 out of 100.

I revised all subjects regularly and focused on understanding concepts rather than memorising them. Mock tests and teacher feedback helped me improve. Practising sample papers and following a strict timetable helped me stay focused. My teachers supported me throughout,” said Vanya.

The school also reported a 100% pass rate in Class XII. A total of 275 students appeared and passed. The school average was 88.3%.

In the Science stream, Ramit Anand secured the top position with 98.4%, scoring full marks in english, chemistry, and health care, along with 97 in Biology and 95 in Physics. He was followed by Mihika Mukherjee and Khushi Mehta, both scoring 97.6%. Kashvi Mehta and Arjun Vats shared the third position with 97.2% each. In the commerce stream, Arushi Jain and Rishika Aggarwal topped with 98.8%. Akshdha Pathak stood second with 98.6%, followed by Aryan Arora who secured 98%. In the humanities stream, Anubha Mathur was the highest scorer with 98.6%, followed by Lakshita Wasan with 98.4% and Angela Dhingra with 98.2%.

All 134 students who appeared for the Class X exam at Amity Sector 43 passed. The school average was 91.7%. Fifty students scored above 95%. Anupam Kumar topped the school with 99.2%, followed by Shreya Chaphekar with 99%. Ishita Jain and Kayaan Khaterpal secured 98.8%.

Kajal, a student from the Amitasha wing of the school, scored 95%. She secured 100 in music and painting. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver, and her mother is a homemaker.

“I studied in the mornings before school and revised again in the evenings. My teachers supported me whenever I needed help. I want to become an IAS officer,” Kajal said.

At the Blue Bells Global School in sector 10, the school reported a 100% pass rate in Class X, with 163 students appearing for the exam. Arnav Pathak scored 99.4% and topped the school. Devanshi Gupta secured 99.2% and stood second. Panav Kaushik came third with 98.8%. Principal Alka Singh said, “The result reflects the steady commitment of our students and the constant support of the faculty.”

Meanwhile, at the Ajanta Public school also recorded a 100% pass rate in Class X. Guransh Singh Talwar topped the school with 98%, followed by Shaurya Khurana with 96%. Jitesh Sharma, Parth Sharma, and Dia shared the third position with 95%. Guransh said, “I finished my syllabus early and revised multiple times. Regular tests helped me identify my weak areas and the students’ performance reflects discipline and regular academic engagement.”

Moreover, at the Shiv Nadar Schools in all three cities reported a 100% pass rate in Class X and XII exams. Sameer Arora, principal of Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon, said, “These results are not just about performance, they are about purpose. Students shaped the learning environment with their consistency and leadership.”