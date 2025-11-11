Gurugram: 17-year-old shot at by two classmates; police probe ‘old grudge’

A day after a 17-year-old was allegedly shot in the neck by two classmates in Gurugram, police on Monday said the victim has stabilised. The incident occurred around 12.40am after a verbal argument. The teenagers panicked and, with the security guard’s help, took the boy to a hospital. The incident was sparked by a verbal argument (File photo)

According to officials, the incident occurred around 12.40am after a verbal argument. The teenagers panicked and, with help from the society’s security guard, took the injured boy to a nearby private hospital. Police reached the spot around 1.20am, but the group had already left. The hospital informed officials about a gunshot victim admitted during the early hours.

A senior officer at Sadar police station said one of the accused confessed to shooting the victim with his father’s licensed pistol after a two-month-old fallout. “They had been keeping a grudge against him for a long time. Bullets are not fired without a clear intent and motivation,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators said the boys were “playing with the gun” before the firing and were upset that the victim was busy on his phone. Police recovered a pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges and an empty shell from the scene, and later found another magazine and 65 live cartridges at the flat.

“The attackers had no criminal background… they allegedly acted out of rage,” another official said. An FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said the suspects met the victim near Kherki Dhaula toll plaza before heading to the Sector 48 flat.