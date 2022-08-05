Gurugram: 25-year-old man, posing as airline pilot, held for duping 300+ women
Police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man from Sector 43 for allegedly duping over 300 women, most of them working as cabin crew with private airlines.
The suspect was identified as Hemant Sharma, a resident of Gangtok, Sikkim. Police said he moved to Gurugram two years ago and took an apartment on rent and started duping women after pretending to be an airline pilot.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Sharma admitted to the crime during questioning, and also revealed that he has two years’ experience working as ground staff at the Bangalore airport and as a front office executive at a five-star hotel. “He was no longer interested in working and wanted to earn easy money. He created over 150 fake profiles on social networking sites pretending to be a pilot and started sending friend requests to women cabin crew executives,” he said.
Sangwan said after befriending them, he would send them small gifts and flowers but would never meet them in person. “Sharma spent more than two months on developing relationships and then started duping them by pretending to get stuck in a hotel as he lost his credit card, or that someone pickpocketed his wallet, or by claiming that the bank blocked his accounts citing verification after he reported a theft.
Sharma used to change his mobile number every time he duped a woman and informed the others that he had to buy a new SIM as his mobile phone was stolen, said police. He had used over 100 mobile numbers so far and had bought more than 5 dozen SIMs before leaving from Bangalore, said police.
Police said the fraud came to fore after a woman, a resident of Golf Course Road, complained that a man duped her of ₹1.2 lakh after befriending her on social media posing as pilot. A case was registered at Cyber police station, East under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (impersonation) and section 66 of Information Technology act in June, said police.
The police have recovered a debit card, mobile phone and two SIM cards from Sharma’s possession.
Bijendra Singh, station house officer of Cyber police station, said it took time to verify the details and after getting the IP address they tracked the location and raided the apartment and arrested Sharma. “Sharma had amassed over ₹25 lakh this year alone and so far, we found him to be involved in over 300 cases. We are verifying his bank accounts to establish the exact amount of money that he managed to make by duping women,” he said.
Two arrested for killing cab driver
Police arrested two men from Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing and strangling a cab driver in Faridabad's Pali on July 15, said officials on Thursday. An aide of the two arrested suspects, who was involved in the crime, is still on the run, said police. They dumped Pal's body at a forest area in Pali, which was recovered by police on July 18.
Man assaults health workers for administering anti-measles vaccine to his kids
Police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly “abusing and assaulting several health workers” for administering doses of anti-measles vaccine to his two daughters, who were brought to the immunisation centre in Tauru by their mother, said officials on Thursday. Police said the man, who works as a driver, reached the vaccine centre, and first abused his wife for getting their daughters the vaccine, without his permission.
In 6 months, expect a smarter, more effective parking system in Chandigarh
Swift parking through FASTag, parking guidance system, license plate recognition and incentives for shopkeepers using designated spaces are in the offing, as the Chandigarh municipal corporation is all set to revamp its parking management system. Before the tenure of the current parking contracts ends in January 2023, MC is planning to float fresh tenders by September/October to bring in advancements in the parking system as the next contracts come into effect next year.
Haryana govt architect caught for graft sent to judicial custody
Denying police remand, a local court on Thursday sent an architect of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Disha Gupta, arrested by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday for demanding a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh, to judicial custody. The three men, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Naresh Kumar, hailing from Hansi, Haryana, who were arrested for giving the bribe were also sent to judicial custody. The detailed order is awaited.
Man beaten to death in Dera Bassi
A resident of Mubarakpur, Dera Bassi, died after being assaulted by a man during an argument over his daughter's matrimonial dispute on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh. The accused, an employee of the Zirakpur municipal council, Balkar Singh, was arrested on Thursday. Mubarakpur police post in-charge Kulwant Singh said Mangal's daughter had married again after separating from her first husband due to some dispute.
