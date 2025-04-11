Menu Explore
Gurugram: 4,160kg banned plastic seized, 4L fine issued

ByLeena Dhankhar
Apr 11, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Pollution board officials said the action marks a significant step in enforcing the state’s ban on single-use plastic items

In a crackdown on illegal single-use plastic manufacturing, a joint team comprising the CM Squad, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Pollution Control Board, and the Electricity Department raided a manufacturing unit in Sarai Alawardi on Thursday, seizing 4,160 kilograms of banned plastic and slapping a 4 lakh fine on the violator, officials said on Thursday.

Simultaneously, MCG continues its broader crackdown through its sanitation security force (SSF), which enforces anti-littering laws and plastic regulations. (HT Archive)

Pollution board officials said the action marks a significant step in enforcing the state’s ban on single-use plastic items, which prohibits their manufacture, storage, sale, and usage. “Violators face heavy fines, legal action, and even the closure of units,” a pollution control board official said, warning of more stringent action in the coming days.

Simultaneously, MCG continues its broader crackdown through its sanitation security force (SSF), which enforces anti-littering laws and plastic regulations. According to additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh, SSF has filed 29 FIRs against 33 vehicle owners for illegal dumping and collected 54 lakh in penalties. “The SSF has proven to be self-sustainable, with the fines funding its operational expenses,” Dr Singh added.

