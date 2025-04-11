Gurugram: 4,160kg banned plastic seized, ₹4L fine issued
Pollution board officials said the action marks a significant step in enforcing the state’s ban on single-use plastic items
In a crackdown on illegal single-use plastic manufacturing, a joint team comprising the CM Squad, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Pollution Control Board, and the Electricity Department raided a manufacturing unit in Sarai Alawardi on Thursday, seizing 4,160 kilograms of banned plastic and slapping a ₹4 lakh fine on the violator, officials said on Thursday.
Pollution board officials said the action marks a significant step in enforcing the state’s ban on single-use plastic items, which prohibits their manufacture, storage, sale, and usage. “Violators face heavy fines, legal action, and even the closure of units,” a pollution control board official said, warning of more stringent action in the coming days.
Simultaneously, MCG continues its broader crackdown through its sanitation security force (SSF), which enforces anti-littering laws and plastic regulations. According to additional commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh, SSF has filed 29 FIRs against 33 vehicle owners for illegal dumping and collected ₹54 lakh in penalties. “The SSF has proven to be self-sustainable, with the fines funding its operational expenses,” Dr Singh added.
