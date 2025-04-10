Gurugram admin kicks off special drive to register gig workers

The Gurugram district administration has launched a special registration campaign for gig and platform workers in order to extend to them social security benefits, including insurance and health cover. Officials announced that the Haryana labour department will set up registration counters at designated locations and also within company premises to ensure convenience for the gig workers. (AFP)

The initiative, launched on the E-Shram portal, will run until April 17.

Officials said deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of major platforms at the Mini Secretariat conference hall and appealed to these companies to mobilise their workforce and ensure active participation in achieving the district’s registration targets.

“Gig workers are a vital pillar of India’s modern economy, driving innovation and efficiency across digital platforms. Recognising their contribution, the government is committed to providing identity cards under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, health security, and E-Shram registration. This step will empower gig workers with dignity, safety, and prosperity,” Kumar said.

Additional labour commissioner Kushal Kataria stressed the importance of registering gig workers on the E-Shram portal to protect their interests and facilitate access to government schemes. “These workers fall under the gig and platform worker category and must be brought under the safety net of welfare measures,” he said.

Kataria announced that the Haryana labour department will set up registration counters at designated locations and also within company premises to ensure convenience for the gig workers. He also requested all companies to nominate a single point of contact (SPOC) to coordinate with the labour department and to provide space within their campuses for registration drives.