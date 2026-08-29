After Javed Miandad, another former Pakistan cricketer expresses concerns over health of the jailed Imran Khan

After Javed Miandad’s impassioned appeal in support of former all-rounder Imran Khan, Moin Khan, part of the World Cup-winning team in 1992, is another former Pakistani cricketer to have come out and voice his concerns over the deteriorating health of the 73-year-old currently languishing in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Imran has been in jail since 2023 and has suffered medical negligence. He was incarcerated on corruption charges, which he denies to date. Moin Khan was a key figure for Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup. (ICC)

“Our captain Imran Khan, as you all know, is currently in Adiala jail, and his condition is quite bad at present. One more time, I will urge the authorities, the government of Pakistan and all those people who run the Adiala jail. My request is that our captain’s right, as a former prime minister, as a citizen of Pakistan, his right to medical care should be honoured. Whatever he needs, it should be seen to. Besides, I also urge other cricketers to speak up and voice their support for him. Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket [is immense] and all of us who played in his era learnt a lot from him. He has given Pakistan cricket a lot,” Moin said in a video.

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Recently, the apex court in Pakistan ordered that Imran be taken to hospital for check-ups. The order was honoured but it was a rushed affair after which 21 former cricketers wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and urged him to show compassion towards one of the greatest all-rounders the cricket world has ever seen. Earlier this year, Imran was reported to have lost plenty of vision in his right eye due to medical negligence. Australia legend Greg Chappell, an important figure in bringing the former cricketers together to support Imran, painted a very bleak picture on a podcast a couple of days ago.

“At the moment, he's not getting any better. You know, from a physical point of view, it's hard to get information, but I saw a video clip the other day, I'm assuming, of his latest trip to hospital where he was put into a wheelchair to get him to, from wherever he was, to wherever he was going, and he didn't look well at all. He didn't look robust. He didn't look like he could really... get around very much.

“I mean, 73 years of age, so obviously, you know, he's getting older, but, you know, I met up with him in Pakistan 6 years ago, and he was still a strong, robust older man. That's not the case anymore. His right eye apparently [has developed a disability]… he's struggling. He's been in isolation for 3 years,” Chappell said.