Gurugram: Admin prepares for monsoon; steps up measures to curb waterlogging

The district administration in Gurugram has stepped up preparedness to effectively tackle potential waterlogging and flood-like situations during the rainy season. DC Ajay Kumar on Thursday chaired a review meeting with officials of the irrigation, and revenue departments. (HT Photo)

To assess readiness and ensure timely preventive measures, deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar on Thursday chaired a review meeting with officials of the irrigation, and revenue departments.

The meeting followed directions issued by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who recently reviewed preparedness for rains across Haryana through a video conference with all district deputy commissioners.

Emphasising on zero tolerance for negligence, the DC directed officials to complete all flood-control and disaster management-related works on priority. He said that all arrangements must be in place well before the onset of heavy rainfall. “Resources should be fully operational on the ground. Any lapse at any level will invite strict accountability,” he said, underlining the importance of preparedness to minimise effect on public life.

The DC also instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with directions issued during the 57th meeting of the Haryana State Drought Relief and Flood Control Board held on Tuesday (December 30, 2025).

A key focus of this meeting was availability and condition of pump sets across the district. Officials were directed to prepare a detailed inventory of all pump sets, identify non-functional or damaged units, and complete their repair well in advance.

The administration also asked departments to make arrangements for additional pump sets, if required, to deal with heavy rainfall scenarios.

Further, the DC ordered identification of flood- and waterlogging-prone areas and directed regular monitoring of such vulnerable locations. He said that desilting and cleaning of all drains, nallahs and waterlogging-prone roads must be completed before the monsoon to ensure smooth drainage during rains.