Gurugram authority cuts water supply to 3 residential areas over dues

Gurugram: Residents of three large colonies in the city have been facing problems as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said it has severed the water supply connection in these areas due to non-payment of dues. In a statement issued, GMDA said it has disconnected water supply to Vipul World Society in Sector 48, Mayfield Garden in Sector 52 and a group housing society developed by BPTP Countrywide in Sector 102. The authority said Vipul World Society has an outstanding amount of ₹72 lakh, BPTP Country Wide ₹1 crore, and Mayfield Garden Society ₹40 lakh. GMDA said it has disconnected supply to Vipul World Society in Sector 48, Mayfield Garden in Sector 52 and a group housing society developed by BPTP Countrywide in Sector 102. (HT ARCHIVE)

Resident of the areas alleged that they have not received water for the last two days as the supply connections have been severed. Pradeep Yadav, president, Vipul World Society, said that after strong protests by the residents, the connection was restored temporarily on Tuesday but it is likely to be disconnected until the dues are paid.

GMDA officials said despite repeated notices, the pending dues were not paid, which got accumulated over time. A GMDA spokesperson said that there are 40 such violators, who have not paid their dues, and will face similar action if payment is not made.

“The three license holders have, for a long period of time, not cleared the charges for the bulk water supply provided to them. Reminder notices have been issued thrice to the builders concerned but no action has been taken from their end. GMDA has now disconnected their supply which will be resumed on clearance of the dues. All the beneficiaries of water supply from GMDA are requested to timely clear the charges to avoid disconnection,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, said in the statement.

As per the GMDA, the authority currently has pending water supply dues of ₹2.88 crore and non-payment is a major issue, being viewed very seriously by the higher authorities. Residents of these societies said they are suffering because either the developer has not paid the pending dues or the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has not made the requisite payment.

Pradeep Yadav added there are 1,200 families living in the area and have been suffering because the supply connection has been severed for the last two days. “As per our records around ₹50 lakh has to be paid by Vipul Developers while around ₹26 lakh has to be paid by MCG. Our colony was taken over by MCG in June, 2022. None of the agencies have made payment and the residents are suffering. We request the authorities to resolve the issue as otherwise we will face trouble,” he said.

When asked about the matter, Ambrish Agarwal, a senior official of Vipul Developers said, “I will be able to make any comment only on Wednesday”.

At Mayfield Garden, the RWA of N Block said that they are working to ensure that the payment is made at the earliest. “There are around 5,000 people living in N Block and around 20,000 in the entire colony. If the water supply is cut, we will be badly affected. We have assured the authorities that we are working with the residents to ensure that the pending dues are collected and payment is made,” said Rahul Yadav, president, N Block RWA.

Rohit Mohan, senior vice president, BPTP Group said that they are working to resolve the matter immediately, and things will be resolved on Wednesday. “We are already in discussion with GMDA and accounts are being reconciled, any amount post reconciliations would be cleared,” he said.

At present, GMDA supplies approximately 545-570 million litres potable water to the city per day.

