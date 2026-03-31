Gurugram begins revival of rainwater systems, to add 130 new units

Days after announcing a plan to revive and expand rainwater harvesting infrastructure amid sharp groundwater decline, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has initiated work to restore defunct systems and install 130 new modular units, officials said. The project aims to improve groundwater recharge in areas impacted by rapid urbanisation and construction. (HT Archive)

Last week, citing data from the Central Ground Water Board, officials had said Gurugram’s groundwater level has fallen from 7.57 metres in 1974 to below 30 metres, placing the city in the “dark zone” category and affecting the summer supply.

In the latest update, officials said 404 existing rainwater harvesting systems are being repaired and upgraded, while tenders have been floated for 130 new modular systems at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The project will focus on Cyber City and other dense urban areas where construction has reduced natural recharge.

Executive engineer Sandeep Dhundwal said, “Old rainwater harvesting systems will be revived to facilitate groundwater recharge. The tendering process for installing 130 new modular systems has also been initiated.”

Officials added that more than 80 systems had become completely defunct due to poor maintenance and falling groundwater levels. As part of the revamp, deeper borewells will be created to reconnect systems to the groundwater table.

Authorities also flagged continued illegal groundwater extraction through borewells and unauthorised RO plants as key contributors to depletion. Operation and maintenance will be handled by private agencies.