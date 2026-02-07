Gurugram: Case filed as parents allege assault by domestic helps

Two women house helps, along with an unidentified male associate, have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl at a condominium in Gurugram’s Sector 54, police said Friday, adding, however, that no arrests had been made in the case as no “concrete evidence” has emerged yet. The parents have claimed that it was the daughter who told them about the incident.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s father on Wednesday, a first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against the three under against sections 17 (abetment of any offence) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 65(2) (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 53 police station.

According to the FIR, seen by HT, the victim’s father has alleged sometime between December last year and January this year, the two house helps along with an associate of theirs sexually assaulted her in the premises of the society.

Investigators privy of the matter said, one of the two accused women named in the FIR had recently started working for the victim’s family about 15 days ago.

The other woman had been working in the society for over seven years and took care of several minor children from multiple families who lived in the society, including a child who lived next door to the victim.

Police have also yet to establish who the third person is and whether he is someone from the society or an outsider.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the two women had been briefly detained on Friday for interrogation.

“However, they have not been arrested yet as no concrete evidence has surfaced against them. The matter is almost more than a month old,” he said, adding that they were also looking into any other motives in the matter.

Police are also scanning all CCTV camera videos of the society for the same time period for any footage of the minor girl with the two women that appears to draw suspicion, Turan said, adding that so far they hadn’t found any such footage.

On Wednesday, the child was counselleda team of doctors and experts of the health department and the district child welfare committeein the presence of the parents to establish what happened, but, Turan said, “nothing concrete” came from it.

“The investigation is going on. District child welfare committee is also involved in the investigation since the matter is related to a minor girl,” he added.

Guards and other families in the society were also being questioned to ascertain if any of the other children had made complaints against the two women in the past.