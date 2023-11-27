Gurugram: Chintels seeks admin’s nod to barricade unsafe towers

After the visit of demolition experts to Chintels Paradiso condominium, the developer has sought permission from the district administration to barricade the unsafe towers, stop electricity supply to them and also get the Towers G and H vacated. The developer wrote a letter to the district administration and town and country planning department on Monday, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. The developer wrote a letter to the district administration and town and country planning department on Monday. (Parveen Kumar)

The RWA of the society, however, said that they would not allow demolition to start till the final settlement of all the affected owners is completed.

In a letter written to the authorities on Monday, the developer Chintels India Ltd (CIL) said that considering the weak structure of the five towers as per structural audit report of IIT-Delhi, it is needed to evacuate all the five towers and restrict the entry into the entire area with immediate effect. The developer has also sought permission to barricade the entire area around five unsafe towers. It has sought permission to remove the entire earth filling from top of basement slab, which forms the central lawn of the phase one. The developer has also sought permission to empty tanks on the top of towers, which have the capacity to hold of 2 lakh litres each. Also permission has been sought for immediately disconnecting the power supply of phase one and discontinue the usage of lifts in the five unsafe towers.

“Considering the seriousness and urgency of the aforementioned, we request you to immediately get Tower G and H vacated and provide us safety to barricade the area. We are willing to implement all the suggestions made by Edifice Engineering as soon as possible provided there is no interference by RWA/residents,” the letter by Rakesh Kumar, senior manager, legal, Chintels said.

On February 10 last year, six floors of the Tower D had collapsed partially and two women were killed in the incident after which the tower was vacated immediately. The district administration and the department of town and country planning had ordered a structural audit of the entire complex comprising nine towers and as per the report submitted by the experts from IIT-Delhi, five out of nine towers have been declared unsafe and these will be demolished by the developer.

The five out of the nine towers, which have been deemed unsafe are D, E, F, G and H. These five towers have 288 flats and 15 families at present are putting up in Tower G and H.

Chintels Paradiso RWA said that they would oppose the demolition unless the financial settlement of affected buyers is completed. “There are several buyers whose compensation claims are yet to be settled and we would not allow demolition to start before their claims are settled. Also all the steps needed for safeguarding the towers A, B, C, J needed to be taken and the flat owners and RWAs must be taken into confidence before any step is taken,” said a representative of the RWA requesting anonymity.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said that they are yet to receive a letter seeking any permission from the developer. “Whatever permission is sought would be put into the domain of district committee and a call will be taken by it,” he said.