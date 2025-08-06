Gurugram civic bodies carry out drive to clear encroachments

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took action against 250 shops in a joint anti-encroachment drive carried out on Tuesday on Sheetla Mata, said an official. A senior GMDA official said that the drive started with an inspection from Atul Kataria chowk to CRPF chowk and Sector 5 chowk and upto Krishna chowk. During the inspection. (HT Photo)

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement said that during the inspection, around 250 shops across a 500-metre stretch on the road were found to have encroached on public land.

“We have issued warnings to violators to clear the encroachment within 2-3 days’ time. Few shopkeepers immediately followed the directives and took necessary action. Encroachments of around 15 feet on either side of the road in the form of illegal ramps were demolished,” said Bhath.

A GMDA spokesperson said that around 30 shops with high ramps were cleared to allow smooth movement and facilitate parking and shopkeepers were advised to maintain proper levels in front of their shops for parking purposes.

“We are determined to remove all forms of encroachment, and joint teams of GMDA and MCG are working to ensure public convenience and safety. We are grateful for the public support and assure the removal of encroachments. We will also create better parking spaces and smoother traffic in congested areas,” said the spokesperson.