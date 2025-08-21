Gurugram civic body publishes approved outdoor media list, cracks down on illegal ads

In a step towards enforcing advertising rules, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has, for the first time since 2008, published the complete list of approved outdoor media displays (OMDs) on its official website. Officials said the move aims to bring greater transparency, accountability, and order to the city’s advertising system. On Tuesday, MCG teams dismantled several unipoles found to be in violation of norms. (HT Photo)

According to MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the list clearly mentions details of all authorised unipoles and other OMD structures across the city. Simultaneously, the civic body has launched a removal drive against structures that were either installed without approval or placed at unauthorised locations.

To be sure, the details of authorised unipole and other OMD structures in Gurgaon were not previously available online due to a lack of a comprehensive online portal and a system for managing and displaying this information

The permission for OMDs, including billboards and hoardings, is governed by the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Bye laws, 2022. The bye-laws outline the procedure for application, installation, and compliance of advertisements. In Gurugram, MCG is the approving authority.

“The objective is to make Gurugram’s advertising system transparent, rule-based, and well-organised. Now, citizens themselves can verify through the MCG website whether a particular unipole or advertisement is legal or not. Unauthorised or wrongly placed advertisements will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Dahiya said, adding that regular inspections and monitoring drives will continue.

Some of the common advertisment placement violations include installing advertisements without proper permission, placing them on unauthorised structures like illegal ad poles, and exceeding the permissible area for commercial activities in residential buildings. Additionally, issues arise from deceptive or misleading ad labels and excessive ad clutter.

Officials said the initiative will strengthen accountability in MCG’s revenue generation and help maintain the city’s aesthetics. By ensuring that only authorised structures remain, the civic body hopes to reduce visual clutter and improve overall urban management.

MCG officials stressed that strict enforcement against unauthorised hoardings is also expected to curb revenue leakage and bring discipline to advertising practices. A penalty will be imposed against unauthorised hoarding which will be three times the permission fee of advertisements.

“When every advertisement is placed in compliance with rules, Gurugram’s image as a modern and clean city will be further enhanced,” Dahiya added.

In 2024, ₹3 crore was recovered in penalties from drives against illegal advertisements, a steep increase from the ₹15.95 lakh collected in 2023. According to officials, the corporation has intensified its vigilance, registering over 30 cases and removing more than 400 illegal unipoles between January and December.

Moving forward, MCG plans to impose penalties on both advertisers and landowners who permit illegal advertisements on their properties under the Haryana Municipal Advertisement Bye laws, 2022