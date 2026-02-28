Gurugram civic body sets up 36 ward panels for citizen participation

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has constituted ward committees in all 36 wards to strengthen citizen participation and improve grassroots governance, officials said on Friday. Move follows January 29, 2026 resolution; eligibility, tenure and remuneration of members yet to be clarified by officials. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken under provisions of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the Municipal Citizen Participation Act, 2008. Officials said the order followed a resolution passed in the municipal corporation meeting held on January 29, 2026.

The committees aim to ensure active involvement of residents in local governance, monitor development works and facilitate implementation of government schemes at the ward level. They will play a key role in preparing, implementing and monitoring ward-level development plans, while encouraging innovation, local initiatives and public-private partnerships to enhance project execution.

“The committees will support the corporation in timely collection of municipal taxes, fees and other dues. In addition, they will monitor the maintenance of basic civic amenities such as parks, playgrounds, roads and streetlights in their respective wards,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner. He added that they will assist in the functioning of health centres, disease prevention, family welfare programmes and play an important role in reporting and managing situations arising out of epidemics or natural disasters.

While officials said the committee would include people with relevant knowledge and active engagement with the issues, details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, tenure and remuneration are yet to be clarified

A major responsibility will be supporting the administration in solid waste management and overseeing sanitation arrangements. The committees will monitor cleanliness-related works and ensure effective implementation of sanitation initiatives. They will also assist in identifying beneficiaries for development and welfare schemes to ensure benefits reach genuine residents transparently.

Mayor Rajrani Malhotra said the committees will prepare ward-level development plans and budgets and ensure timely completion of works. Infrastructure indices for each ward will be prepared and periodic reports submitted to the corporation, she said, adding that the panels will report on implementation of the Act and other assigned responsibilities.

Issuing the order, Dahiya said the committees will strengthen good governance, transparency and citizen participation. Officials said the move is expected to bridge the gap between citizens and the civic body, making governance more responsive and accountable.