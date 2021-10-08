Gurugram civic body to set up control room to monitor illegal dumping of waste

Along the lines of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is developing its own control room to monitor the dumping of unauthorised waste, track the movement of mechanised sweeping machines and garbage collection vehicles as well as track Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) violations.

A decision on setting up a control room was taken by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja during an internal meeting on sanitation-related issues held on Thursday evening.

Ahuja directed officials to set up the control room by the end of this month.

“GPS has been installed in all mechanised sweeping machines and garbage collection vehicles of the MCG. The movement of each of these vehicles during the Grap period is already pre-determined. Through a dedicated control room, the movement of each vehicle will be monitored and, accordingly, an alert would be sent to the MCG official concerned if there is any change in route or if a vehicle is stalled for a prolonged duration,” said a senior MCG official who attended Thursday’s meeting requesting anonymity.

According to the official quoted above, MCG also decided to install CCTV cameras at 34 unauthorised dumping points identified by the civic body, as well as secondary garbage collection points, each of which will also be monitored via the control room.

MCG officials said that space has been shortlisted in their Sector 39 and Sector 42 offices to set up the control room.

“Officials have been directed to check if the Sector 39 or the Sector 42 office is more feasible. Accordingly, next week’s meeting on sanitation-related issues will be held at the finalised site where the control room will come up,” said Ahuja.

Regarding the 34 unauthorised dumping points, MCG officials said that waste has already been cleared from 20 of the points, while the process of cleaning 14 more points is underway. They also said that besides the installation of CCTV cameras, a boundary wall will be erected and saplings will be planted at each of them.

Besides the MCG, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) also has a dedicated control room.

The GMDA’s Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44 was established in December 2019 for improving coordination among various public agencies through a single coordination platform, surveillance, monitoring of traffic and traffic violations, streetlights, GIS services, among other such amenities.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is also likely to set up a control room to monitor air quality in Gurugram district by next week.

Officials said that they have requested the state government to set up the control room with five members including a supervisor.

Sandeep Singh, regional officer HSPCB for Gurugram south, said, “We are in talks with the department for setting up a 24x7 control room that will look into all complaints, through social media, call-in complaints, and corresponding air qualities of different places. A team of five members will manage the control room and a helpline number will be released soon.”

With inputs from Suparna Roy