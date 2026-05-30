Gurugram Civil Hospital gets women-centric clinic, low-cost medicine outlet

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday virtually inaugurated a women-centric outpatient clinic and a subsidised medicine outlet at the district civil hospital during a state-level programme held in Panchkula. Nine health projects worth over ₹100 crore were launched across Haryana, officials said. The women-focused clinic will provide dedicated consultations, while medicines will be sold at significantly reduced prices. (HT Photo)

The move is part of a statewide health infrastructure roll-out announced by the Haryana government.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Clinic, also referred to as a Pink OPD, is aimed at providing dedicated healthcare services for women, including consultations on reproductive and maternal health. Health department officials said the initiative seeks to streamline access to medical care for women in a specialised setting within government hospitals.

Dr Lokveer Singh, chief medical officer/civil surgeon Gurugram, said,“The programme will cater for girls and women aged between 13 and 60 years. The facility will ensure women have the privacy with medical staff and can discuss problems without any hesitation,” said Singh.

A gynaecologist in the OPD and other professionals such as ENT will attend patients on a rotational basis and function from 8 am to 2 pm.

The district hospital also laid the foundation for an Amrit Pharmacy Store, which will provide medicines at rates lower than market prices. Officials said the facility is expected to help patients who require long-term treatment and regular medication.

Singh said the pharmacy will also provide branded medicines at subsidised rates. “There will be 60-70% price difference from regular private pharmacies,” he said.

Health minister Aarti Singh Rao also attended the programme, while a district-level event was organised at the Gurugram civil hospital.

Speaking at the event, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma said government hospitals have witnessed improvements in infrastructure and medical services in recent years. He also highlighted the availability of free dialysis services at civil hospitals, saying the facility has reduced the financial burden on patients suffering from kidney ailments.

Additional deputy commissioner Sonu Bhat, Dr Lokveer Singh and other health department officials were also present at the inauguration.