Gurugram claims fewer garbage hotspots, residents say dumps remain

Despite the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) claiming that the number of garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in the city has fallen from 242 to 145 in a year, residents said major garbage dumps continue to persist across sectors and key arterial roads, posing hygiene and health concerns. Residents flagged overflowing waste in Sectors 21, 23A and 31 as the sanitation workers’ strike entered its 28th day. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

MCG officials told HT that the corporation identified 242 GVPs in 2025, which were reduced to 182 by the end of the year and currently stand at 145. Two agencies were awarded tenders in the beginning of August to eliminate the remaining GVPs and have started work, officials said.

Dr Preetpal Singh, joint commissioner (Swacch Bharat Mission), MCG, told HT that the agencies have begun clearing the remaining GVPs. “The issue of GVPs is also because of the stop-gap door-to-door garbage collection which was in place. However, with a proper and permanent mechanism for door-to-door garbage collection now in the city, we are confident that the situation will improve further,” he said.

Residents, however, alleged that garbage at several points was barely being lifted and that major GVPs remained intact. In Sector 23A, residents said five major GVPs had grown significantly in recent months, including three near residential areas.