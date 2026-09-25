Mumbai, The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four more accused, including two candidates, in connection with an alleged question paper leak of the MPSC Drug Inspector screening examination held earlier this year, officials said. Drug inspector exam paper leak: Two candidates among four held; total arrests reach 11

So far, 11 persons have been taken into custody in the case, they said.

According to a Crime Branch official, two candidates, identified as Sajid Sande and Vijay Kingar, and middlemen Sandip Khalate and Bhairavnath Kadam, both Navi Mumbai residents, were arrested on Thursday.

Sande, who hails from Sangli, and Buldhana resident Kingar are accused of obtaining the question paper illegally.

Earlier, Rutuja Patil, who had appeared for the MPSC Drug Inspector screening examination on March 22 and secured seventh rank in the provisional merit list, was taken into custody from Nandurbar, officials said.

Police said Patil allegedly received the leaked question paper and was advised to deliberately answer 10 questions incorrectly to avoid suspicion.

After her arrest, the Crime Branch had nabbed six persons, including three MPSC officials. The accused allegedly accessed the questions before the test, compiled them into a separate set and distributed them to unauthorised persons, according to the Crime Branch.

With the latest arrests, 11 persons are in custody so far, said officials.

The examination was conducted for recruitment to Drug Inspector posts under the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration .

Following a preliminary inquiry into alleged malpractice, the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process and announced that a fresh examination would be conducted.

The commission said the decision was necessary to ensure that all candidates get a fair and equal opportunity and to maintain their confidence in the recruitment process by safeguarding the integrity, transparency and impartiality of its examinations.

The question papers for the examination were prepared by experts under strict confidentiality protocols, police said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Competitive Examinations Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act for offences including cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and corruption by public servants.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.