Gurugram cops busts auto lifting gang of 5, recovers 8 vehicles

Five alleged members of an interstate vehicle lifting gang were arrested along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), leading to the recovery of eight stolen vehicles, Gurugram police said on Monday. The suspects were apprehended during a vehicle-checking operation on Friday, which also uncovered two country-made semi-automatic pistols, eight live cartridges, and two master keys. Police said the suspects are in police custody for interrogation to identify more stolen vehicles, accomplices, and the timeline of their thefts (FIle Photo)

Public relations officer of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said, “The suspects were intercepted in a stolen Swift car without a number plate, while another was nabbed fleeing on a stolen motorcycle.” The suspects were identified as Mohammad Salim, 28; Mohammad Talim, 32; Mohammad Zilshad, 19; Ajru (goes by a single name), 24, all from Saren Kalan village in Rajasthan’s Tijara, and Shahzad Khan, 21, from Kheri in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, police said.

Investigators said the suspects are in police custody for interrogation to identify more stolen vehicles, accomplices, and the timeline of their thefts. “The motorcycle was stolen from Sohna a few days ago. According to their indications, six more stolen vehicles were recovered from different parts of Gurugram and Rajasthan. The gang has stolen dozens of vehicles from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan in recent weeks,” Kumar added.

The gang dismantled stolen vehicles and sold their parts across states. Investigators revealed that Talim has eight prior criminal cases in Nuh and Rajasthan, Ajru has five cases for theft and assault, and Salim has one case registered in Rajasthan.

An FIR was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Badshahpur police station. Raids are ongoing to locate other gang members.