Gurugram couple booked for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts

A couple was booked by the Gurugram police on Thursday for allegedly obtaining bail for 11 people involved in criminal activities by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. They used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents.

The couple was active for the last couple of years.

According to police, the suspects allegedly gave false sureties using fabricated documents in separate cases in different courts of Gurugram.

They had links with lawyers and touts in courts, who would allegedly pay them for their presence and submitting surety bonds between ₹20,000-25,000.

Based on a complaint, a chief judicial magistrate sent the report to the high court after an investigation. Following the court’s permission, on the complaint received from the session Judge office, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, said police.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Mahendergarh, filed a complaint against the couple Irshad Khan and his wife Mohsina, natives of Uttar Pradesh, residing in Sheetla Colony in Sector 5.

He alleged that to make moolah, the couple gave surety for the bail of people involved in theft, robbery and other criminal activities in different cases in Gurugram court. For this, they forged Aadhaar cards, submitted fake ID numbers to give surety in courts.

It’s alleged that the couple has several fake Aadhaar cards of different addresses.

“Eleven cases were cited in court in which the couple gave surety for bail on the basis of fake IDs,” Kumar stated, adding that all this was on in collusion with some people from the court.

On the basis of Kumar’s complaint, chief judicial magistrate Ramesh Chandra launched a probe and sent notices to the couple but they did not show up in the court.

When the cases’ files were inspected, it was revealed that in files linked to seven cases suspect Khan used two Aadhaar cards, made at Sheetla Colony address, to give surety. In three cases, Khan gave registration certificate of the same vehicle as a surety bond. The allegations against Khan’s wife, however, could not be verified.

The investigation found that Mohammad Irshad alias Irshad Khan committed fraud.

CJM Chandra prepared the investigation report in August 2023, and submitted it to Sessions Judge SP Singh. He further sent the report to the high court, seeking permission to take action in the matter.

After the court’s permission, the office of Sessions Judge SP Singh sent the complaint to the police for action.

Eventually, a case was registered against the couple under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Thursday.

Varun Dhaiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that they have launched the probe and the suspects will be held soon.