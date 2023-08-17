Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram: Two days after self-proclaimed cow vigilante Raj Kumar, better known as Bittu Bajrangi, was arrested from his residence in Faridabad, a court on Thursday sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Police said they booked Bajrangi and 20 others for allegedly brandishing weapons during the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, they have recovered eight swords based on Bajrangi’s statement during his interrogation.

Bajrangi, (45), was sent to Faridabad’s Neemka jail on Thursday, after his counsel said he faced a threat to his life in Nuh jail, said police.

Police said they booked Bajrangi and 20 others for allegedly brandishing weapons during the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra. The annual procession was attacked in Nalhar village in Nuh on July 31, leading to communal violence in which six people died and 88 others were injured.

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya said Bajrangi was questioned regarding his involvement in the communal violence.

“Bajrangi revealed details of the religious procession that was taken out on July 31. He confessed that he along with his associates were carrying swords. His associates have been identified and booked by Nuh police. We already had social media footage of the suspects, but only Bajrangi was identified. He assisted us in identifying the other suspects,” the SP said.

SP Bijarniya said the swords recovered by police were brandished during the rally.

However, Bajrangi’s counsel denied that the swords belonged to him. “How is it possible that police recovered the weapons after taking Bajrangi to several spots, whereas in reality he was not taken anywhere outside the police station. There are no entry and exit records in the police station register,” said Bajrangi’s counsel Somdutt Sharma.

SP Bijarniya said the swords were recovered on the basis of Bajrangi’s statement and police did not take him anywhere physically.

Meanwhile, Sharma said Bajrangi was unsafe in Nuh jail as there were over 240 suspects belonging to the Muslim community who were all arrested for their involvement in the communal clashes.

“It was unsafe for Bajrangi to be lodged in Nuh jail as he was in the radar of the rioters. He had received several life-threatening messages and calls. We had requested the court to shift him to the Neemka jail in Faridabad. Police wanted to send him to Bhondsi jail, but we objected,” Sharma added.

Police said they have recorded Bajrangi’s statement and have gathered some crucial evidence related to the violence in Nuh.

Bajrangi is the founder president of a Faridabad-based cow vigilante outfit called Gau Raksha Bajrang Force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON