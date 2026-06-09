Gurugram DC orders faster clean-up of Bandhwari legacy waste, new drone survey

Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Monday directed civic agencies to nearly double the processing capacity of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill site and conduct a fresh drone-based assessment to ascertain the exact quantity of accumulated garbage, officials said. Officials have been asked to assess the remaining garbage through drone mapping and prepare an updated disposal strategy. (HT Archive)

The directions were issued during a joint review meeting at the Mini Secretariat attended by officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Singh instructed officials to increase the current processing capacity of around 3,000 metric tonnes per day to nearly double that amount to accelerate clearance of waste accumulated over several years. “The pace of legacy waste disposal needs to be enhanced significantly so that the long-pending environmental challenge can be addressed in a time-bound manner,” the DC said.

Officials were also directed to undertake fresh drone-based mapping and assessment of the landfill to determine the exact volume of remaining waste and assess the site’s current status, enabling agencies to prepare a more effective disposal strategy.

The DC further asked departments to identify a separate site for disposal and management of fresh waste. Segregating newly generated waste from legacy waste would allow the remediation process at Bandhwari to continue without additional burden on the landfill.

The meeting also reviewed compliance by bulk waste generators (BWGs), including large residential complexes, commercial establishments and institutions generating substantial quantities of waste. Singh directed BWGs to ensure scientific disposal and processing in accordance with prescribed norms, saying greater compliance would reduce pressure on the municipal waste management system and improve efficiency of waste handling across the city.

The Bandhwari landfill remains one of Gurugram’s most significant environmental concerns, with authorities undertaking biomining and scientific remediation of the decades-old waste mound amid pressure to accelerate waste processing and strengthen segregation and disposal systems in line with environmental regulations.