Gurugram: DHBVN takes up restructuring to counter rising consumer base

In a move aimed to counter increasing workload and rapid consumer base, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has initiated large-scale restructuring of its field offices to form three new circles, 24 divisions and 78 new subdivisions in Gurugram and other districts of south Haryana catered by it, the discom officials said on Thursday. DHBVN managing director Vikram Singh has approved the restructuring to benefit consumers.

They said the initiative became inevitable in view of a growing consumer base, expanding operational areas, and revised staffing norms within the network.

“The new setup will help reduce operational pressure on existing offices and bring services closer to consumers, strengthen the power supply infrastructure,” Singh said.

Hansi, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri district headquarters will be the three new circles. Gurugram’s Circle-I will get the City-2 and Pataudi divisions, while earlier it had only the City and Manesar divisions. The Circle-II will have South City and Badshahpur as new divisions, while earlier it had Sub-Urban and Sohna divisions.

Barwala and Cantt in Hisar, Bhuna and Ratia in Fatehabad, Odhan and Rania in Sirsa, and Tosham and Badhra in Bhiwani, Jind, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari and Mahendragarh districts will also get new divisions to strengthen the distribution network.

Officials said that divisions like Pataudi in Gurugram Circle-I, Badshahpur in Gurugram Circle-II, Badhra in Bhiwani Circle, and Sub-Urban Rewari have already been made functional.

Of the 78 proposed subdivisions, 34 have already been formed and made functional, while the remaining will be created in phases.

The restructuring will cover all districts under DHBVN’s jurisdiction, including Fatehabad, Sirsa, Hisar, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Gurugram, Rewari and Mahendragarh.

The restructuring is also expected to help reduce line losses and improve the overall efficiency of the distribution system, Singh said, adding that with stronger, locally administered units, consumers will receive faster, more transparent and accountable services.