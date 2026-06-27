Gurugram: Doctor, friend assaulted over rumours of de-addiction centre links

A doctor and his friend were allegedly intercepted and assaulted with rods and sticks over rumours that they were employees of a de-addiction centre involved in forcibly taking people away in Gurugram’s Bilaspur, police said on Friday. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the five to six suspects involved in the assault had been identified. (Representative photo)

The victims were identified as Dr Naresh Kumar, 36, of Gokalpur, and his friend Satpal, 37. Both are natives of Rewari. The incident took place between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

Police said the duo had travelled from Rewari to Bhorakalan in Gurugram to inspect several land parcels with a view to purchasing one.

A senior police officer said Kumar, Satpal and some of their acquaintances were drinking together when the incident occurred.

“They were having alcohol and snacks when one of the suspects became heavily intoxicated. Seeing his condition, Kumar allegedly remarked that they might have to take him to a de-addiction centre,” the officer said.

The man allegedly took offence and called several of his friends, claiming that some people were trying to forcibly take him to a de-addiction centre. “Sensing trouble, Kumar and his friend tried to leave, but the suspects intercepted their Hyundai Creta with a Maruti Swift and dragged the duo out of the vehicle,” the officer said.

Investigators said the suspects assaulted the two men with rods and sticks and vandalised their vehicle before fleeing. The victims sought help from local residents and reached a community health centre in Bhorakalan, where doctors informed the police. Both men were later shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A for further treatment.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the five to six suspects involved in the assault had been identified. “They will be arrested soon,” he said.

Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324(4) (mischief causing damage) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Thursday.