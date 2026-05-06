Gurugram forest dept fills artificial ponds to support wildlife in Aravallis

The Gurugram forest department has begun filling artificial ponds across the Aravalli region in Gurugram and adjoining areas to tackle water scarcity and prevent wildlife from straying into human settlements, officials said. Authorities aim to train focus on water access as key conservation tool, with field teams ensuring supply while tackling fire risks in dry forest areas. (HT)

At least eight permanent ponds have been developed in forest areas and are being regularly filled through tankers, forest department officials said. Nearly 90 water points have also been identified across the Aravallis, including ecologically sensitive zones such as Mangar Bani, with arrangements being strengthened. Officials said letters have been sent to concerned agencies to ensure timely water supply.

With rising temperatures, natural water sources dry up quickly, forcing animals such as leopards, nilgai and jackals into nearby villages, often leading to human-wildlife conflict,according to forest officials.

Divisional forest officer Ramkumar Jangratold HT, “With the rise in temperature, water becomes the most critical requirement. In the Aravallis, water availability for wildlife is limited, which is why permanent ponds have been constructed so that water remains available for longer durations. Temporary water sources tend to dry up quickly. The department is also on alert to prevent fire incidents during this period.”