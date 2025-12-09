Gurugram gets 24 crores for development plan, road and drainage work to get 30%

Gurugram: The city has been allotted ₹23.89 crore for development works under the Gurugram District Development Plan 2025–26 (D-Plan), deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said on Monday. 30% of the total allocation will be spent on road and drainage works (Representative photo)

Chairing a review meeting at Mini Secretariat, Kumar said: “Officers must ensure that the sanctioned funds are effectively and efficiently utilised. Development projects should progress quickly, with particular attention to quality.”

Kumar added that only the proposals which meet the D-Plan norms will be approved, and departments should avoid adding non-eligible works to the project list. The DC stressed that departments must submit bills for completed work without delay and ensure that all projects already in progress are finished within their stipulated timelines.

Meanwhile, additional deputy commissioner Vatsal Vashisht said that 30% of the total allocation will be spent on road and drainage works, while the remaining 70% will go towards education, healthcare, community buildings, water supply and irrigation, sports facilities, anganwadi centres, and other social infrastructure.

Vashisht added that the funds have been distributed across blocks and municipalities based on population and local requirements to ensure balanced development across the district.

“A total of 186 projects had been sanctioned under the current plan. Of these, six projects have already been completed, while 64 are ongoing across rural and urban areas. The remaining works are in pre-execution or approval phases,” Vashisht said.

Deputy commissioner Kumar directed all implementing departments to closely monitor ground-level execution and maintain strict record-keeping for inspections, financial tracking, and timely submission of utilisation reports. He reiterated that systematic review, inter-departmental coordination, and adherence to timelines will be critical in preventing delays and ensuring that the benefits of the D-Plan reach residents across the district.

The meeting was attended by executive engineer (Panchayati Raj) Ajay Sharma, district planning officer Ajay Thakur, assistant planning officer Manoj, and officials from various departments.