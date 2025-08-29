Gurugram: Government must focus on cleanliness in mandis, says Congress leader

The condition of Gurugram’s mandis has come under sharp criticism, with Congress leaders slamming the BJP-led government for neglecting sanitation and infrastructure despite the significant revenue these markets generate. Sabji Mandi on the Khandsa road in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Pankaj Dawar, who was appointed as the urban district president of Congress earlier this month, visited the Khandsa Mandi on Thursday along with party workers to highlight the pathetic state of one of the city’s busiest vegetable hubs.

During his visit, Dawar expressed shock at the lack of cleanliness, slush-filled pathways, and waterlogging across the mandi. He accused the state government of turning a blind eye to the daily struggles of farmers, vendors, and customers.

“The mandi contributes substantial revenue to the government, yet authorities have completely ignored its upkeep. Neither the government nor the officials seem to care about the ground reality,” Dawar said.

He also took a swipe at thelocal MLA Mukesh Sharma, alleging that the legislator had visited the mandi only once after being elected and had since failed to address public concerns. “This level of neglect reflects a larger apathy of the government toward people’s problems,” Dawar added.

Residents and regular visitors echoed these concerns, pointing out that waterlogging and poor drainage have made shopping in the mandi a cumbersome task.

Jatin Chachra, a resident of Jacombpura who visits Khandsa Mandi twice a week, said, “It has become impossible to walk through the mandi after rains. Slush and potholes greet you at every step, and buying vegetables feels like a struggle.”

Anjoo Singh, a resident of Sector 5, said she avoids visiting mandis during the monsoon due to safety and hygiene issues. “Waterlogging makes it extremely difficult to move around. The filth not only drives away customers but also affects the quality of vegetables. Authorities should treat this as a basic civic issue, but nothing changes,” she said.

Vendors voiced frustration, claiming that their repeated complaints have been ignored by the market committee. “Customers avoid coming in these conditions, which directly impacts our earnings,” several shopkeepers told Dawar during his visit.

Hari Bhagwan, a shopkeeper said that the conditions in mandis mirror the waterlogged streets and colonies across Gurugram this monsoon season. “The negligence is visible everywhere. What we witness everyday is appalling and raises serious questions about the administration’s commitment to public welfare,” he said.

In response, market committee officials assured Dawar that sanitation and infrastructure works would be prioritised, promising to make the mandi spotless within three months.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts by HT, MLA Sharma did not respond for comments on the issue.