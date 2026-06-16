Gurugram govt schools undergo repairs ahead of state inspection from June 20

Schools in Gurugram are undergoing repair and maintenance work to improve infrastructure and sanitation ahead of inspection conducted by the Haryana School Education Department from June 20, Gurugram education department officials said on Tuesday. Teachers said the repair work began in June. (Representative Image/File Photo)

Officials have directed all schools to ensure proper maintenance ahead of the inspection, including clean and functional toilets, safe drinking water supply, adequate classrooms, secure boundary walls, and leak-free roofs in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

Teachers said the repair work began in June, following the commencement of summer vacation for students.

“This is an annual thing where inspections are held in the government schools. It is also important since the repairs are done which further helps. There are some schools which lack proper rooms and toilets. We hope that the department will take some initiative on that,” said Ashok Prajapati, president of the District Primary Teachers Association in Gurugram.

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As per officials, the district has around 350 primary schools, about 80 middle schools, and over 100 senior secondary schools.

As per the letter issued by the Haryana School Education Department on May 20, Jitender Kumar, director general secondary education, will inspect the schools in Gurugram.

Earlier, the Haryana School Education Department pulled up government schools across the state over poor infrastructure and hygiene.

The principal secretary, school education department had directed the district education officers (DEOs) that “cleanliness, drinking water facility, overall condition of school boundary wall, and hygiene facilities in certain schools are not satisfactory. In some cases, taps and washrooms were either non-functional or missing, and sanitary fittings are not properly installed.”

Indu Boken, district education officer (DEO) said that school heads have already been directed to prioritise minor repair works such as fixing water pipelines, cleanliness of toilets, clean drinking water supply and more. She added action against school heads will be taken if timely execution is not implemented.