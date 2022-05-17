Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani

Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove.

According to them, felling of trees in the buffer zone is prohibited. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants.

Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, said that many stumps were found on the spot, making it clear that timber was stolen by chopping trees.

“A timber mafia operating in the area illegally chops down trees to convert the wood into charcoal. If these activities are not stopped, then the entire area will lose its green cover,” said Harsana.

According to him, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.

“If trees can be chopped in a protected area, imagine what can happen elsewhere. Authorities must take strict action, as clearing of land could also be used for illegal construction purposes,” Harsana added.

The forest department has taken cognizance of the incident and assured to increase checks.

Raj Kumar, district forest officer, said. “We will increase the number of personnel patrolling the area and also investigate the matter.”