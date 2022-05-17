Gurugram: Green activists allege trees felled illegally at Mangar Bani
Gurugam: Environmental activists on Monday alleged that more than 200 trees were felled illegally in the Mangar Bani buffer zone, spread over 2 to 3 acres in the Aravallis, adjacent to a sacred grove.
According to them, felling of trees in the buffer zone is prohibited. The activists alleged involvement of a timber mafia and demanded action against the miscreants.
Sunil Harsana, environmentalist, and resident, said that many stumps were found on the spot, making it clear that timber was stolen by chopping trees.
“A timber mafia operating in the area illegally chops down trees to convert the wood into charcoal. If these activities are not stopped, then the entire area will lose its green cover,” said Harsana.
According to him, the incident occurred at Sahabwala Johad, near Mangar Bani, which is a protected forest area.
“If trees can be chopped in a protected area, imagine what can happen elsewhere. Authorities must take strict action, as clearing of land could also be used for illegal construction purposes,” Harsana added.
The forest department has taken cognizance of the incident and assured to increase checks.
Raj Kumar, district forest officer, said. “We will increase the number of personnel patrolling the area and also investigate the matter.”
Two arrested for robbing labourer of cellphone, money in Shivaji Nagar: Police
The police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly robbing a labourer in Shivaji Nagar area, Sector 11, on May 10, of cellphone and cash which Mukhiya was about to deposit in a bank, said the officials. They grabbed him and snatched away ₹7,900 and his cellphone, and escaped, according to the police. The arrested suspects were produced before a court, and taken on a one-day police remand on Monday, said the police.
World Hypertension Day: Survey finds fast food, pressure to perform turning kids hypertensive
Fast food, pressure of meeting expectations from a young age is affecting the health of school going children who are turning hypertensive, a survey has revealed. The survey revealed around five percent of the school going children in Lucknow were found to be suffering from high blood pressure. Around 5000 students from different schools were surveyed by Vandana Awasthy, who did her PhD from KGMU and Dr Abhinav Verma.
Gurugram: Sector 46 residents protest against power cuts
Gurugram: Residents of Sector 46 and adjoining areas came out to protest power outages and register their grievances against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Around 300 residents gathered at the Sector 46 community centre in the evening and marched to Bakhtawar Chowk where they held a three-hour long protest. Residents also took to Twitter and posted about their grievances, tagging authorities.
Gurugram weather: Cloudy, windy conditions bring relief from heat
Gurugram: Cloudy weather and a change in wind pattern brought Gurugram residents relief from the relentless extreme heatwave on Monday as the maximum temperature in the region dropped to 44.7 degrees Celsius (C), a drop of 3.4 degrees from Sunday when the city recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1C, the highest temperature in 56 years.
Noida: Woman found dead in Sector 137, had lodged rape complaint
Noida: The 47-year-old woman who was found dead in the shrubbery of a high-rise in Sector 137 last week had lodged a rape complaint against one of her neighbours in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, just days before her death, police said on Monday. While police were initially suspecting that the woman had died by suicide, they are now investigating the case from all angles, including that of murder.
