Gurugram health dept to resume Har Ghar Dastak jab drive after almost four months
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district and focus on the administration of booster/precautionary doses, the Har Ghar Dastak campaign will start again in Gurugram after almost four months, officials of the health department said on Monday.
The door-to-door vaccination campaign will be carried out in 71 villages and wards in the district on Tuesday, they said. On Tuesday, vaccination will be conducted at 251 sites for all age groups in government and private institutions.
“We are starting the Har Ghar Dastak campaign once again to increase the pace of vaccination in the district with a focus on the 60+ age group. Our teams will be administering booster/precautionary doses to the elderly and second doses to those for whom they are pending. For other age groups, regular sites have been set up at government centres and private hospitals have also been asked to set up camps in societies and common areas to increase the pace of vaccination,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.
The last time the door-to-door vaccination campaign was carried out was in November last year, when over 697,000 houses were covered and over 253,000 people were vaccinated.
Officials of the health department also said that the pace of vaccination has increased in the district over the last week as more private hospitals have started administering precautionary doses in the 18-60 age group, prices of vaccines were reduced and the number of Covid-19 cases started rising.
“Almost 22-25 private hospitals are administering booster/precautionary doses in the 18-60 age group, which has helped increase the numbers in the district. The reduced prices of vaccines at ₹386 for all doses, whether first, second or booster/precautionary is also another reason for the increase. We are also sharing the due list of beneficiaries with private hospitals on a regular basis, after which reminder calls are made to beneficiaries and with the slight increase in cases, people are also coming forward to take the vaccine,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.
On Monday, a total of 1,939 precautionary doses were administered in Gurugram, of which, 1,015 were administered to the 18-60 age group, 784 to the 60+ age group and the rest to health care workers and frontline workers.
On Monday, a total of 5,830 doses were administered, including 1,034 first doses and 2,857 second doses. Till now, over 5.12 million doses have been administered in Gurugram.
The district task force had last week instructed private hospitals to start vaccination drives near residential areas.
Dr Ritu Garg, zonal director of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, “We have proactively started administering booster/precautionary doses in hospitals and also initiated on-site vaccination camps with the help of residents’ welfare associations. We are educating all our patients and their families on the importance of booster/precautionary doses and encouraging them to engage in the drive. We have more camps lined up with corporates and housing societies for on-site booster doses for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.”
Medical negligence: UP consumer panel asks doctor to pay over ₹45L
The State Consumer Disputes Commission Redressal Commission has fined Dr Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, Kasaya Road, Padraun Kishi Nagar, ₹15,39,752 with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2020 till the date of actual payment and also directed to pay Rs30 lakh to one Sunila Sharma for mental torture, anxiety, harassment, and also to bear costs of the case with interest @ 10% from 1.12.2021.
Masks mandatory again in Gurugram, Faridabad as Covid-19 cases rise
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the National Capital Region, the Haryana government announced on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health, Rajeev Arora, said that those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The district also reported 136 recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 781.
Commuters in a jam as protesters block, threaten to bulldoze Ghamroj toll plaza
Commuters were stuck on Sohna Road and Golf Course Extension Road during peak hour traffic on Monday morning after police diverted vehicles due to a protest by locals against the newly opened Ghamroj toll plaza. According to authorities, hundreds of residents from nearby villages gathered at the toll plaza around 9am and protested for three hours.
Into the second half of April, Lucknow bakes at 43 degrees Celsius
Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day with the temperature soaring to 43.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, 4.6 degrees above normal. The highest temperature in April was 45 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year, the hottest day was April 29 when the temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Sultanpur and Jhansi touched 44.4 degrees Celsius. Taj city Agra recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius.
Masks mandatory again in four NCR districts of Haryana
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday said in view of increasing cases of Covid, wearing face masks was made mandatory in four NCR districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. Additional chief secretary for health Rajeev Arora said those found without a mask in public will have to pay a fine of ₹500 from Tuesday. The state has a Covid positivity rate of 3.22%.
