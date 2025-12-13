Gurugram: HSVP to acquire 276 acres of land from six villages

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated a process to acquire 276 acres of land in six villages in Gurugram to construct a road to connect Gurugram-Faridabad road with Sohna road, said officials on Friday. A senior government official said that land for construction of Greater SPR road connecting Sohna road with NH48 in Manesar will also be acquired soon. According to HSVP officials, these roads are expected to reduce the congestion in developing sectors, on Delhi-Jaipur highway and the existing SPR road. (HT)

Officials said that a notification under Section 6 of Land Acquisition Act has been issued for acquisition of land and compensation will be paid to the land owners next month.

To be sure, the land acquisition process was initiated on December 31, 2013 and notices were issued to acquire approximately 26 acres in Bahrampur village of Sohna; approximately 17 acres in Ullawas; 77acres in Kadarpur; 50 acres in Maidawas; 54 acres in Ghumaspur; and approximately 51 acres in Badshahpur. However, the landowners had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 12, 2014, challenging the notices under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act following which the acquisition was stayed.

As per the HSVP, the case was pending in court for almost 12 years but in March this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the said land acquisition can be carried out under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 but compensation must be paid to landowners in accordance with the Land Acquisition Policy, 2013 .

A HSVP representative said, “After distributing compensation to landowners, construction of this 150-meter-wide road will begin. As per the high court’s order, the acquisition proceedings stand resumed.”

Land acquisition for Greater SPR

The land acquisition department of the Haryana government has also resumed the process to acquire land for construction of the Greater SPR which will connect Faridabad road, Sohna road and pass through Manesar to connect with NH48. As per HSVP officials, the proposal for acquisition has been sent to the headquarter for approval. HSVP plans to acquire six acres of land in Aklimpur village; 63 acres in Tikli; 68 acres in Sakatpur; 16 acres in Shikohpur; 49 acres in Naurangpur; 99 acres in Badh Gujjar; 33 acres in Manesar; and 60 acres in Nainwal.