Gurugram industrialists seek out minister to seek support

Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh met with a delegation from the Gurugram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Sunday, to discuss challenges faced by industrial units in the region, officials said. The meeting focused on regulatory simplifications, operational bottlenecks, and the state’s industrial policy framework, they added. Gurugram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) members with Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh during their meeting on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Key issues raised by the delegation, representing several industries, included the need for streamlined regulations, faster approvals, improved infrastructure, and enhanced support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In response, Rao Narbir Singh said, “A collaborative approach between the government and industry is crucial for creating an environment conducive to innovation, growth, and productivity.”

During the discussions with the chamber led by its founder, PK Jain, Singh reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment. “Haryana industries are poised to play a vital role in making India the third-largest economy in the world. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is advancing rapidly, and Haryana will be a key contributor to this journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, one of the members of the group said, “The current regulatory framework is cumbersome, leading to delays and increased operational costs. We urge the government to streamline these processes to foster a more business-friendly environment.” The group further claimed that SMEs are particularly vulnerable to these challenges. Members said, “SMEs are the backbone of our economy, yet they struggle with limited access to credit and inadequate support. We request the government to implement targeted financial assistance programs and provide mentorship opportunities to help SMEs thrive.”

Infrastructure deficiencies, especially in logistics, were also a focal point during the discussion. “Poor road conditions and inadequate transportation facilities disrupt supply chains, affecting timely delivery of goods,” Jain explained. “We recommend the development of dedicated industrial corridors and the enhancement of existing infrastructure to alleviate these bottlenecks,” said the delegation members.

The meeting concluded with a decision to hold a special session with the business community in the first week of December to discuss industrial policies in detail and develop actionable solutions, officials said, adding that majority of Gurugram-based industrialists are expected to be present at the meeting.