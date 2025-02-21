Menu Explore
Gurugram man buys LSD drug to supply at parties using cryptocurrency; arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2025 10:28 PM IST

The accused told police that the drugs were meant for distribution at parties in Gurugram.

A 27-year-old man in Haryana's Gurugram was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the city allegedly for procuring psychedelic drug LSD, which was found in the form of 'children's tattoo stickers', from an international source using “cryptocurrency”, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shahbaz, belongs to New Town in West Bengal's Kolkata(Pixabay/Representative)

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shahbaz, belongs to New Town in West Bengal's Kolkata, news agency PTI quoted police as saying, adding that he was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Delhi’s Saket area.

Also Read: ED seizes 1,646 crore in cryptos, cash, SUV in BitConnect scam raids

The man was arrested from Sector 43 in Gurugram on Wednesday, February 19.

A total of 2.7 grams of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), in the form of children's tattoo stickers, was seized from his possession in the presence of a gazetted officer, they said.

The accused reportedly admitted before police that he had ordered the drugs from a portal named Bioness which he accessed through Tor browser and made payments in cryptocurrency, said the news agency quoted Sub-Inspector Karamjit, in charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

The officer said that the drug resembles a stamp ticket and it is not easily recognizable, adding that it can go undetected through drug scanners as well.

FIR filed

An FIR was registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Section 22(c) (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances) at Sushant Lok police station, and further investigation is underway, officials said.

LSD typically placed on the tongue to produce hallucinogenic effects.

"Shahbaz has been working as a photographer in Delhi for the past year. He has been remanded to four days of police custody, and we are questioning him about his international connections," Karamjit added.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
