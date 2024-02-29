Gurugram man held for raping nine-year-old girl in Sector 53

Gurugram: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl after kidnapping her from an area near her home in Sector-53, police said on Thursday. The suspect lived in the slums opposite Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector-53 and was arrested while he was hiding at another place in the same sector. (Representational Image)

Investigators said that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the girl was alone outside her home.

Station house officer of the women’s police station in Sector-51, Inspector Geeta, said that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

“He was the victim’s neighbour. He had lured her by offering chocolates and taken her inside his room in the same locality where he raped the girl and set her free after threatening her with dire consequences if she shared anything with her parents or anyone else,” she said.

Investigators said that the victim returned home and narrated the entire incident to her mother, who worked as a house help in condominiums, when she returned home at night. The girl’s mother immediately approached the police and got an FIR registered against the suspect under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the women’s police station.

According to the police, the suspect was produced before a city court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. They said the girl was under treatment at the government hospital in Sector-10 and her condition was normal.