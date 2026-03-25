Gurugram man killed wife using lethal drug mix: Police

The man who was arrested last week for killing his wife in Garhi Harsaru, Sector 88, allegedly used a combination of two drugs that proved lethal together, police said, citing his confession. (Representative image) Accused allegedly stole medicines from hospital; motive linked to dispute over money, police said. (AP)

On March 18, the accused, Arun Sharma, 26, first injected his wife, Kajal, 23, with a painkiller when she complained of body ache. He then administered her with a high dose of an anaesthetic drug under the pretext of providing her further relief, which killed her within minutes, he told police.

Station house officer, Sector-10, Kuldeep Singh said, “During quizzing after arrest on Friday, Arun told us that he had stolen both the drugs and the injection from the private hospital in Sector-9 where he worked as an X-ray technician till November last year.”

He had made the plan such so that the family would not notice, but it failed when they spotted her collapsing, Singh added. Police said Arun used the same syringe to administer both injections. He was infuriated as the wife had refused to give him money for his drugs, police said.

Both drugs, along with the syringe and needle, were recovered from the bathroom drainpipe where Arun had tried to dispose of them, said Singh. “Detailed autopsy and forensic reports and medical opinions of the doctors will further clear the cause of death.”

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic wing in-charge, Gurugram Civil Hospital, said, “The anaesthetic drug was actually a muscle relaxant which caused paralysis of internal muscles. Her breathing stopped and heart rate dropped fast, which killed her.”

Arun, who was on three-day police remand, was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. Kajal, a nurse, had worked with Arun at the same private hospital in Sector 9. The two had known each other for two years and got married on November 14 last year. A dowry death case was registered against Arun at Sector 10 police station on March 19.