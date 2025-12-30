Gurugram marble traders protest as HSVP clears land in Sector 33

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Monday demolished 61 shops in the Sector 33 marble market amid strong protests by traders, officials said. The demolition drive was carried out to vacate land that has been allotted for construction of the proposed Gurugram metro depot. Market to be shifted nearby, but traders claim alternative site lacks parking and infrastructure; writ petition listed for hearing on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

HSVP officials said the shops were illegal as the traders had neither got their building plans approved nor obtained occupation certificates. The marble market traders, however, termed the action unjust and alleged that the alternative site proposed for relocation is yet to be developed.

Officials said a demolition team led by sub divisional officer (SDO) survey, Gyan Chand Saini, reached the marble market around 12pm, following which traders began protesting. A delegation of traders then met Vaishali Singh, administrator, HSVP, and sought two days’ time to vacate the shops. Based on the assurance given by the traders, directions were issued to the SDO survey to allow them two days to clear the premises.

However, HSVP officials claimed that the Marble Market Traders Association had, in the interim, moved a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a stay on the demolition order. Following this development, officials said directions were again issued to proceed with the demolition as planned.

The writ petition filed by the traders is yet to be heard, with the matter listed for hearing before the high court on Tuesday.

The demolition drive was subsequently carried out under the leadership of SDO Saini, with assistance from Gurugram police personnel, who prevented traders from interfering with the operation.

“The marble traders had neither got the building plan of shops approved nor obtained the possession certificates. Some marble traders don’t even have possession of the land. The shopkeepers were being asked to vacate the shops for the last six months and this is the reason demolition has been carried out,” said SDO Saini.

According to the Marble Market Traders Association in Sector 33, HSVP is shifting the marble market to another site located around 100 metres from the present location. Traders alleged that the proposed site is yet to be developed, lacks parking facilities, and there is no certainty when development will be completed.

KPS Chauhan, president of the Marble Market Traders Association, Sector 33, appealed to the government and HSVP to protect traders’ interests. “We are not against the metro depot, but we should be allotted permanent land for business. We appeal to the government to resolve the court case pending for years to find a solution to their problems. The HSVP has allotted this land to marble traders in 2004 under a rehabilitation scheme,” he said.